The head of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus said she’s pleased with the Holcomb administration’s response to a recently-released report on Indiana…
In his July 29 annual state of the city address, South Bend Mayor James Mueller made infrastructure investments a priority and announced plans for a…
The South Bend Common Council’s Rules Committee unanimously approved a resolution Monday night to request or subpoena personnel files and other background…
Indiana legislators created more than 200 new laws this year. And most of them take effect July 1. That includes controversial measures governing…
Two years ago on June 16, Eric Logan, a Black man, was shot and killed by a white South Bend police officer near downtown South Bend.Friends and family…
After months of review, the South Bend Board of Public Safety approved changes to the city’s Police Use of Force Policy Wednesday. The decision comes two…
Social unrest after high-profile cases of violence at the hands of police have spurred ongoing debates about the role of law enforcement in communities.…
South Bend city leaders held a meeting Tuesday night to gather community feedback on the South Bend Community School Corporation’s School Resource Officer…
Landmark police reform legislation is just the stroke of a pen away from becoming law.The measure, crafted over the last year following protests around…
South Bend activist groups once again called for more transparency in the policing process at the Community Relations Committee meeting Tuesday…