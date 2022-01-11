-
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box is urging pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Box said she’s worried about the increasingly apparent harm…
About 100 Hoosier women die every year from pregnancy-related complications. A panel of health experts and policymakers are pushing for greater awareness…
Senate Republicans gutted a bill Monday that would have required employers to reasonably accommodate pregnant employees’ needs.The legislation is a…
Some families in Michiana will soon have extra support thanks to a program through Goodwill Industries. The Nurse-Family Partnership Program is…