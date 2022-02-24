© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
All IN

All IN: mRNA study, COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy

IPB News | By All IN Staff
Published February 24, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST
Justin Hicks/IPB News
/

Today we learn about new research on the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically around its effectiveness over time. We also talk to a doctor about the efficacy of the vaccine on pregnant women.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Brian Dixon

Director of public health informatics, Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI

Dr. Shaun Grannis

Vice president of data and analytics, Regenstrief Institute; professor of family medicine, IU School of Medicine

Dr. Cameual Wright

OB-GYN and vice president and market chief medical officer, CareSource

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Tags

All IN Covid-19pregnancy
All IN Staff
See stories by All IN Staff