All IN: mRNA study, COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy

Today we learn about new research on the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically around its effectiveness over time. We also talk to a doctor about the efficacy of the vaccine on pregnant women.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Brian Dixon

Director of public health informatics, Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI

Dr. Shaun Grannis

Vice president of data and analytics, Regenstrief Institute; professor of family medicine, IU School of Medicine

Dr. Cameual Wright

OB-GYN and vice president and market chief medical officer, CareSource

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .