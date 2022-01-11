-
Millions of dollars in grant funding is being made available to help stabilize the early learning and child care industry, but as providers wait for cash…
Indiana is making more than half a billion dollars available to early learning providers across the state, through a grant program that aims to stabilize…
No counties in Indiana provide adequate access to high-quality preschool and child care opportunities, according to a new analysis from nonprofit Early…
The COVID-19 pandemic has isolated much of the nation’s elderly population over the last year, especially those in long-term care facilities. As classes…
The South Bend Community School Corporation is adding pre-kindergarten programs at Marshall, Muessel and Studebaker Schools this fall. (You can read more…
Three ministry-based early educations programs in Northern Indiana have received grants from Early Learning Indiana to help them improve in their Paths to…