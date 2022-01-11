-
Landmark police reform legislation is just the stroke of a pen away from becoming law.The measure, crafted over the last year following protests around…
-
Indiana lawmakers want to increase penalties for some protests – including those that may cause property damage. Critics say this is just the most recent…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Airbnb says it will review reservations in Lansing ahead of expected demonstrations at Michigan's state Capitol and may cancel…
-
Lansing’s mayor is asking the governor of Michigan to activate the Michigan National Guard in the city next week.Armed protests are expected to take place…
-
Congress Set To Resume Action At 8pm After Being Forced To Recess Amid Debate Over Electoral CollegeUpdated at 7:00 p.m. ETThe U.S. Congress is expected to resume tallying Electoral College votes at 8pm. You can watch it live below. Updated at 2:35 p.m.…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has agreed not to use tear gas and other “riot control agents” during peaceful…
-
Indiana law enforcement leaders defended their profession and the justice system at a forum on race and law enforcement held in Indianapolis Tuesday.The…
-
President Trump is visiting Kenosha, Wis., the site of racial unrest after police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, leaving him paralyzed. The mayor of…
-
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards will prosecute 50 people but drop charges against 45 others who were arrested after…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A grand jury has indicted two Indianapolis police officers on battery and other charges following an investigation into allegations…