Trump protests planned Saturday for South Bend, Elkhart, St. Joe

In what’s seemingly becoming a new weekend routine, people opposed to the Trump Administration’s actions plan protest events Saturday in South Bend, Elkhart and St. Joseph, Michigan.

If President Trump won’t even obey the Supreme Court, as he’s showing in the case of the man wrongly deported and sent to an El Salvador prison, his critics who are merely regular citizens might wonder how protesting locally can have any effect. But South Bend event organizer Ryan Hill sees real value in these rallies.

"Not everyone has the time or experience to see what all is happening but when they see 1,000 people showing up, they're like, ok maybe I need to pay attention," Hill says.

Aside from raising awareness, Hill, an elected Democratic Portage Township board member, says the rallies serve two other purposes. They let people who oppose Trump know they’re not alone, and they help them identify others they can turn to later.

"Then it makes a difference and that's how it has impacted countries around the world that have pushed back against kind of authoritarian developments in their government."

The South Bend rally starts at noon in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center. Also starting at that time will be “No Kings, No Tyrants” rallies at downtown Elkhart’s Central Park Plaza and in St. Joseph, Michigan at Main and Park streets.