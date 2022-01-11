-
The Elkhart County Board of Health has experienced a lot of turnover in the last few months. At its final meeting of the year Thursday night, board…
Two Penn-Harris-Madison school board members have resigned, and the board announced Monday that it is taking applications for the vacant seats.Jaye…
Two more members of the Elkhart County Board of Health are leaving in the latest fallout from the County Council’s unanimous September vote to reject a…
UPDATE:MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Michigan City will name a new police chief this week after the resignations of three senior officers.Mayor…