The Indiana Republican Party has filed a lawsuit against the Democratic members of the St. Joseph County Election Board, the latest development in a fight over how Democratic County Clerk Rita Glenn stored and processed absentee ballots in the May 2022 primary.
Last Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Commissioners passed a resolution to set up a third-party review of county election procedures because they say concerns have been raised over election integrity. But that resolution, approved by the all-Republican commissioners in a 2 to 1 vote, is now seeing pushback.