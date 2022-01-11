-
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on a Mississippi abortion law could have a big impact in Michigan. As part of the weekly series MichMash, Cheyna Roth…
Several major Indiana abortion laws were struck down in federal court on Tuesday. The case was brought by the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, which…
U.S. Sens. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its longstanding precedent that legalized abortion…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says if the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision is overturned, she won't enforce state…