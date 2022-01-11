-
The city of South Bend announced Thursday it will withdraw its police officers from both the County Metro Homicide Unit and the Special Victims Unit…
When the Board of Public Safety passed the final version of the Use of Force policy back in February, many community groups were still calling for…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A white former South Bend police officer whose fatal shooting of a Black man roiled then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential…
The South Bend Board of Public Safety voted unanimously to approve the police discipline matrix at a meeting Wednesday morning. Local activists and faith…
Today South Bend FOP Lodge 36 released results of a police survey.(You can read the release below.) SOUTH BEND, IN – Today, the South Bend Fraternal Order…
The South Bend Police Department is asking for the help of the public after more than 70 rounds of gunfire rang out in the city Monday morning. At least…
Friday night the Democratic Caucus members of the South Bend Common Council issued a lengthy letter. The five page document included pointed remarks for…
South Bend Police issued a plea for help for the public to come forward after a rash of gunfire in the city left 5 people injured, including a…
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski issued a lengthy public statement on the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests. Multiple protest events…