-
On Tuesday, the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners agreed to spend over $1.2 million dollars in COVID relief funding on a potential sewer cleanup in a…
-
South Bend wants to raise water, sewer, stormwater and trash rates 3.5 percent per year over the next five years. The typical resident would see their…
-
Indiana legislators created more than 200 new laws this year. And most of them take effect July 1. That includes controversial measures governing…
-
A bill that aims to help communities with failing septic systems connect to city water and sewer service is heading to Governor Holcomb’s desk.According…