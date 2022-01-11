-
NEW HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — State conservation officers are investigating the deaths of two trumpeter swans found fatally shot at a state park in southeastern…
-
BEDFORD, Ind. (AP) — State conservation officers are investigating the shooting death of a bald eagle in southern Indiana and offering a $1,000 reward to…
-
Two southern Indiana judges are back on the bench after completing their suspensions for a downtown Indianapolis fight and double-shooting that followed a…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say they've arrested two men in connection with the shootings of two southern Indiana judges .Police said Tuesday…