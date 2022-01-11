Side Effects

-
Nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, there are still a lot of unanswered questions and uncertainty about what the future holds. But along the…
Not a single scientific or health authority in the U.S. recommends the use of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19. Still, some…
Yanna McGraw has a unique role at the Indianapolis Public Library. She’s the library’s first full-time social worker – one of about a dozen employed by…
Typically an ambulance arrives to find a person in mid-crisis and requiring immediate care. But a new approach — called community paramedicine — aims to prevent emergencies in the first place.
With roughly a third of the vaccine-eligible population in the U.S. still not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, public health officials have been calling on trusted community voices to address hesitancy, mistrust and misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine. Keith Thomas has taken that message to heart.
The U.S. has secured more doses than the country’s COVID-19 vaccine needs. But around the world, millions of people have no access to vaccines in their home countries. And that makes some people travel thousands of miles to get a shot here in the U.S. — if they can afford it.
Deferred doctors visits during the pandemic have left kids across the country behind on routine inoculations.
In the small southern Indiana city of New Albany, school board meetings are normally nothing special.“A regular board meeting? It's typically maybe a few…
The COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful on everyone, but health care workers may be affected more than anyone. Some nurses are burnt out and planning to leave the profession. Meanwhile, colleges are preparing new graduates to take their place — and deal with the pressures of the job.
These attacks can lead to significant delays in care for already overburdened or rural hospitals.