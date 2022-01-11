-
Indiana’s legal age to smoke and vape will soon be 21, in alignment with federal law.Legislation sent to the governor Wednesday also increases fines on…
House and Senate lawmakers have reached consensus on what the final version of the bill to increase the smoking age will look like.That’s even as some…
The federal smoking age has increased to 21, but some say that is not enough.More than 100 advocates gathered in support of stricter tobacco laws at the…
The Indiana House easily approved legislation Tuesday raising the legal age to smoke and vape to 21.The measure focuses on enforcement, since Congress…
A Senate committee Wednesday passed its own version of a bill to raise the legal smoking and vaping age from 18 to 21.The Senate bill differs slightly…
A House committee easily approved legislation Wednesday to raise the age to smoke and vape from 18 to 21.But despite the bill’s widespread support, not…
Indiana lawmakers say they’ll push forward with legislation to increase the legal age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.That’s despite Congress already making…