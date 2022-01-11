-
The Hoosier Environmental Council has outlined its priorities for the upcoming legislative session. The group will talk about some of those at their…
-
Elkhart County officials will vote on a large-scale proposed solar project this weekend.Kansas City-based energy firm Savion wants to build a solar farm…
-
Big solar projects in Indiana this year have already doubled the state’s solar capacity. A new report from the Solar Energy Industries Association said…
-
In honor of National Pollinator Week, Indiana company Inovateus Solar will build a pollinator habitat around its planned 80-acre solar farm in Logansport.…
-
Since Vectren’s plan to build a large natural gas plant was rejected in April, the utility has been looking for other sources to replace its three…