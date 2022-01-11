South Bend Shooting

-
South Bend residents met Thursday night with city leaders to further discuss the findings of the Eric Logan shooting investigation. Many community members…
-
Community members came to a South Bend Board of Public Safety Meeting Wednesday morning looking for answers. Encounters with city officials and community…
-
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski engaged with activists at a march Friday evening for shooting victim Eric Logan. Logan…
-
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg held a press conference Wednesday afternoon with the President of the local NAACP and other city leaders including city…