-
The Indiana State Senate will have another new member in the coming weeks. That’s as Sen. Ron Grooms (R-Jeffersonville) announced Thursday he’s resigning…
-
The City of Martinsville is considering an ordinance that would ban COVID 19 vaccine mandates and mask mandates, but the mayor has doubts. Proponents say…
-
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is coming to four southern Indiana counties. Parents may enroll their children online to receive a free, new book in…
-
Indiana will spend about half a billion dollars over the next few years on what Gov. Eric Holcomb calls “transformational” road projects in southern…