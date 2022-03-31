"Boom" reports: Crane doing demolitions, Camp Atterbury says it's not responsible

Officials are investigating the cause of the loud "boom" that surprised many Hoosiers throughout south central Indiana Wednesday.

Residents in Monroe and surrounding counties reported hearing what sounded like an explosion in the early afternoon Wednesday. Some said the sound shook their houses.

A spokesperson with the Indiana National Guard tells me there was no "explosive or live fire training" at Camp Atterbury that would result in an apparent "large boom" nearby residents are reporting @wtiunews @WFIUNews — Mitch Legan (@ByMitchLegan) March 30, 2022

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office had not located a source within the county as of Thursday morning.

Mark Dobbs, community planning liaison with Naval Support Activity Crane in Martin County, said the base conducted demolition operations Wednesday morning and afternoon, and that the afternoon operations took place between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Dobbs could not comment on what the operations were or if it was what people reported to hear.

Rumors swirled online that the boom might have come from an aummunition storage exploding at Camp Atterbury, the National Guard base 90 miles northeast of Crane. Residents of Johnson and Brown counties reported being shaken by the sound.

Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry, spokesperson for the Indiana National Guard, said there was “no explosive or live fire training” scheduled at Camp Atterbury Wednesday.

When asked directly if the sound came from Camp Atterbury, Maj. Jesse Bien, the camp's public information officer, said the camp was not responsible for the sound.

March 31, 8:48 a.m.: this story has been updated. It will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

