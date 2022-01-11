-
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners approved a study Tuesday to explore rebuilding the county’s home for eldery and disabled residents.County…
Last week, the all-Republican St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 to advance a redistricting plan that would make two of their districts more…
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners vetoed the county’s 2022 budget Tuesday. That’s after the county council approved it in a 6-3 party-line vote…
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners voted to deny federal funding Tuesday that allows the county health department to hire more community health…
The St. Joseph County Commissioners voted to establish the county’s redistricting process Tuesday.State and local lawmakers are required to redraw the…
The Supreme Court struck down the CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium last week, but emergency rental assistance is still available. St. Joseph County…
The St. Joseph County Police Department is getting nearly $2.2 million to purchase a body camera system. The funding is coming from $10.5 million first…
St. Joseph County is seeking to provide dedicated funding for the consolidated 911 dispatch center by redirecting existing tax revenue. Right now, the…
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners has vetoed the county’s face mask fine measure, just a week after the County Council voted to extend it. The…