St. Joseph County’s 2022 budget and a Centers for Disease control grant focused on minority communities will now go into effect after the County Council…
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners voted to deny federal funding Tuesday that allows the county health department to hire more community health…
The University of Notre Dame is offering free football tickets to people receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting this week, anyone…
The St. Joseph County Department of Health reported Friday that the West Nile Virus has been found in northern Osceola. There are no human cases so far,…
Starting July 6, the St. Joseph County Department of Health's main COVID-19 vaccine clinic is relocating to the main lobby of the County-City building at…
Coronavirus cases in St. Joseph County are at the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, and the county’s COVID-19 tracking metrics are all in the…
There’s a new opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine in St. Joseph County. The health department will operate a mobile clinic in Walkerton on Friday, May…
Following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Robert Einterz has rescinded the county's public…
The St. Joseph County Department of Health is now accepting walk-in appointments at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the St. Hedwig Memorial Center in…
St. Joseph County health officials announced Thursday that the more contagious UK strain of the coronavirus had been identified in the county. Deputy…