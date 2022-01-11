-
Gov. Eric Holcomb insists there is no need to reimpose statewide COVID-19 restrictions.The average number of new cases has more than doubled since Holcomb…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb and state officials announced that in spite of surging COVID-19 cases, the state will remain at Stage 5 in the reopening plan with face…
-
For consecutive days, Indiana logged record numbers of new COVID-19 cases on the state’s dashboard, but that's not prompting a policy response from the…
-
St. Joseph County decided today against issuing any new public health orders. They will not roll back the current reopening stage and will instead…
-
In response to rising hospitalization rates, St. Joseph County health officials are considering changing the county’s coronavirus health guidelines. Bob…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 93 additional confirmed deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 3,447 – the highest in a…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb says he’s not rethinking his decision to lift almost all COVID-19 restrictions statewide, even as several COVID metrics have started to…
-
While Gov. Eric Holcomb stresses the state is ready to re-open, many local health officials aren’t convinced.For weeks, the state has blamed coronavirus…
-
Indiana will move to Stage 5 in the reopening plan as of Saturday, Sept. 26. What that means is that the face mask order is still in effect. But there are…