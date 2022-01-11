-
Lawmakers debated whether to make local school board races partisan. A House committee easily advanced a billion-dollar tax cut. And the governor delivered his State of the State.
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb gave Hoosiers a “progress report” Tuesday in his annual State of the State address.
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his sixth State of the State address tonight to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly.
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her third State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 27th. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event will be held…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to create a new, regional development initiative that he says will help the state’s economy recover from the COVID-19…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's annual State of the State address will be a virtual event Tuesday night rather than delivered before the…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan will borrow $3.5 billion to rebuild state highways and bridges over five years.She calls it a…
-
Tonight Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will give the second 'State of the State' address of her tenure as governor. You can listen live online on WVPE…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed a new plan to free up state dollars for teacher pay in his State of the State address Tuesday. That plan could be implemented…
-
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at 7 PMMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to deliver her first State of the State address. You can livestream the…