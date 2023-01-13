© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Weekly Statehouse update: State of the State, caucus leaders unveil priorities

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 13, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST

Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State and legislative leaders unveil their caucus’s priorities as the 2023 session gets underway.

Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse.

Holcomb makes best sales pitch to lawmakers for ambitious agenda in 2023 State of the State

Holcomb used his annual address to sell lawmakers on his ambitious agenda. It includes $5.5 billion in new spending, including hundreds of millions for economic development, education and public health programs.

Senate and House Republicans unveil 2023 priorities

The Senate Republican agenda aligns with the governor’s on efforts to improve access to public and mental health. The caucus also wants to kick start a two-year, comprehensive review of the state’s tax system, with an eye toward eliminating the income tax.

Better mental health care is also on the House GOP priority list. Additionally, lawmakers there want to remake high school with a much greater emphasis on work-based learning, like internships and apprenticeships.

House and Senate Democrats lay out legislative priorities

House Democrats are prioritizing much of the same issues as Governor Holcomb, but pushing further – such as advocating for universal pre-K.

“The more children we have accessing early education, the more benefits Indiana will reap in the long run,” said House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne).

Senate Democrats say the state needs to focus on areas long ignored by Republicans, such as more access to affordable child care. At the same time, the caucus also plans to fight for bills that would restore abortion rights and enshrine same sex and interracial marriage rights in state law.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
