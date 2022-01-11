student nurses

-
IU Health is giving Ivy Tech Community College $8.75 million to expand its nursing programs across the state to address a growing shortage of nurses in...
Beacon Health System and Ivy Tech Community College are partnering to combat the nursing shortage in northern Indiana.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful on everyone, but health care workers may be affected more than anyone. Some nurses are burnt out and planning to leave the profession. Meanwhile, colleges are preparing new graduates to take their place — and deal with the pressures of the job.