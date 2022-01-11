-
About 4.3 million Hoosier taxpayers will each get $125 next year because of Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund.Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund is…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb said discussions are well underway to potentially cut taxes in the upcoming legislative session.Holcomb also suggested those tax cuts…
-
Hoosiers will get a state tax refund when they file their taxes next year.That’s because the state finished the year with budget reserves of $3.9 billion,…
-
Some Hoosiers are finding out money from their income tax refunds are being taken by the Department of Workforce Development to pay off unemployment…