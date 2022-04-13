Indiana's $125 automatic tax refunds to begin going out in next few weeks

More than 4 million Hoosiers will get a $125 automatic taxpayer refund, starting in the next few weeks.

When you can expect that refund to arrive will depend on what information the state has on file.

Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund law was triggered when the state collected way more money – billions more – than it expected at the end of the last fiscal year.

The first refunds will start going out in just a few weeks, via direct deposit. If you’ve filed your state income tax return by April 18 and included your banking information for direct deposit with that return, that’s how you’ll get the $125.

If you don’t have that information filed with the state, it’ll take longer to get your taxpayer refund. The direct deposit payments will be processed through July. Paper checks will start going out in late July. The state’s goal is to get everyone their $125 by Sept. 1.

The automatic taxpayer refund is separate from any standard refund you might get when filing your taxes.

