Indiana News

Indiana's $125 automatic tax refunds to begin going out in next few weeks

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund law was triggered when the state collected way more money – billions more – than it expected at the end of the last fiscal year.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
More than 4 million Hoosiers will get a $125 automatic taxpayer refund, starting in the next few weeks.

When you can expect that refund to arrive will depend on what information the state has on file.

The first refunds will start going out in just a few weeks, via direct deposit. If you’ve filed your state income tax return by April 18 and included your banking information for direct deposit with that return, that’s how you’ll get the $125.

READ MORE: Hoosiers to get taxpayer refund after state closes books with huge surplus

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

If you don’t have that information filed with the state, it’ll take longer to get your taxpayer refund. The direct deposit payments will be processed through July. Paper checks will start going out in late July. The state’s goal is to get everyone their $125 by Sept. 1.

The automatic taxpayer refund is separate from any standard refund you might get when filing your taxes.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags

Indiana News Localtax refundautomatic taxpayer refund
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
