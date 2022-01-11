-
A major tax cut package that will eventually cost the state $1 billion a year easily cleared a House committee Wednesday.
More than a quarter into the new fiscal year, Indiana’s tax revenues continue to dramatically exceed expectations.The state is already more than half a…
Hoosiers who pay individual income taxes will now be able to easily file and manage their state taxes online. That’s because the Indiana Department of…
Some Hoosiers are finding out money from their income tax refunds are being taken by the Department of Workforce Development to pay off unemployment…
The Nuns on a Bus tour made a stop in South Bend this afternoon. They’re a group of Catholic sisters that travel the country holding rallies about social…
Notre Dame is one of 27 universities in the country - and the only one in Indiana - that will have to pay a new tax on endowment income, due to changes…
Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 at 9 PMAs the White House and Congressional Republicans press for sweeping tax reform, Truth Politics and Power Host Neal Conan…