Haven’t claimed your automatic taxpayer refund? Department of Revenue offers guidance

How can Hoosiers who have not yet claimed their $200 tax refund check their eligibility and claim this money? Several listeners were curious.

Indiana’s $200 refund is one of two tax credits the state provided following the 2020 tax filing season. Only those who had filed taxes in the 2020 tax season are eligible for the state’s $125 refund, but certain other groups who did not file taxes in 2020 are eligible for the $200 relief.

Josh Hicks is with the Indiana Department of Revenue. He said there are two different forms those who do not typically file taxes can fill out to get this relief.

“Individuals with lower income who are 65 and older can use the SC-40. But there are specific income limits for the filing itself,” Hicks said.

The SC-40 should be used for individuals who meet certain income and age eligibility requirements (found in this PDF).

For those who do not qualify under the SC-40, there is another form – the IT-40 – to be filled out.

“Almost all other Indiana resident individuals would file an IT-40, including individuals with disabilities, some others under 65, and those whose income is over the limits for filing an SC-40,” he said.

Those who are eligible to file on the IT-40 include those who were not claimed as a dependent on another individual’s Indiana income tax return in 2022 and those who received Social Security income in 2022.

Hicks said even those individuals who do not normally file tax returns must file these forms in order to receive the refund.

He said the state’s automatic taxpayer refund website contains frequently asked questions for those who need help filing and a checklist to determine eligibility and proper steps for all filing situations.

