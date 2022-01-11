-
The Indiana Supreme Court is weighing how much a public school has to tell the public about why it chooses to discipline an employee.A central Indiana…
At Victory College Prep, leaders face a challenge that used to be unusual in education: deciding how to spend a deluge of money. The school was awarded…
Starting this fall, South Bend Community School Corporation teachers will work an additional 40 minutes on Tuesdays and Thursdays with no salary increase.…
Three central Indiana teachers unions are suing the state over a new law they say violates teachers’ constitutional rights to free speech. Senate Enrolled…
The Indiana House made a final vote of approval Tuesday on legislation directed at the Indiana State Teachers Association. Now, with a stroke of the…
Teachers could be required to take extra steps to keep their union membership if legislation headed to the House floor advances after it passed a…
With COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opened up to all adult Hoosiers, school leaders are encouraging staff to get their shot, but it's unlikely schools will…
The Indiana Department of Health reported 136 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 12,446 confirmed deaths.…
Indiana K-12 teachers, school staff and child care workers can get the COVID-19 vaccine at any site in the state, starting Monday.Last week, the Biden…
Public school leaders and educators across Indiana are sending a message to lawmakers in protest of school choice legislation at the Statehouse, with…