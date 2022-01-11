-
The South Bend Museum of Art has posted on their Facebook page that the missing exhibit item that disappeared over the weekend has been returned. Here is…
-
DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a "well-organized machine" of thieves appears to be behind the theft of tons of apples and pumpkins from orchards and farms…
-
An arrest has been made after property was stolen from two vehicles parked at the official residence of Michigan's governor. State police say a suspect…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Legislation advancing in Michigan would combat mail theft that law enforcers say is an increasing problem across the state. The…