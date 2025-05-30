Police seek help in catching River Park handicap ramp thieves

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, South Bend police say someone has stolen a handicap ramp from a River Park home in broad daylight.

They’re asking the public’s help in finding the suspects.

It happened shortly before noon Wednesday in the 800 block of South 29th Street.

A neighbor’s doorbell cam caught an image of the suspects hauling the metal ramp away. They drove a small black pickup truck with a black cap, carrying the ramp in a black trailer.

Police ask anyone with tips to call their detective bureau or report it anonymously to CrimeStoppers.