-
After hours of silence as a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, President Trump tweeted in a video late Wednesday afternoon that his supporters should…
-
As supporters of President Trump clash with police and breach the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew…
-
Congress Set To Resume Action At 8pm After Being Forced To Recess Amid Debate Over Electoral CollegeUpdated at 7:00 p.m. ETThe U.S. Congress is expected to resume tallying Electoral College votes at 8pm. You can watch it live below. Updated at 2:35 p.m.…
-
Updated 4:21 p.m. ETFollow along with NPR's live coverage here. Updated 2:47 p.m. ETThousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday,…
-
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being remembered in a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, where she will lie in state in Statuary Hall. Watch the…