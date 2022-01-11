-
UPDATE:WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of the U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, just a week after he encouraged…
The U.S. House of Representatives is taking up a resolution that would call on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and take over President…
View live results for the 2020 United States House of Representatives elections.
The House Judiciary Committee is holding hearings on racial profiling and policing following the killing of George Floyd. The hearings follow…
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky announced he will not seek re-election in 2020. The northwest Indiana Democrat has served as the representative for Indiana’s 1st…
The U.S. House of Representatives is voting to formalize its ongoing impeachment inquiry. The resolution before lawmakers outlines the next steps in their…
The House of Representatives is debating a civil contempt resolution against Attorney General William Barr and former White House Counsel Don McGahn.…