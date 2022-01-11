-
Several political advocacy groups in Indiana are pressing the U.S. Senate to pass the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. It comes as national unemployment…
Indiana’s 2022 U.S. Senate race is starting to take shape. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott is taking steps to join the campaign, seeking to unseat incumbent…
A bipartisan climate bill sponsored by Indiana and Michigan legislators passed the U.S. Senate Thursday. The Growing Climate Solutions Act would establish…
The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, sponsored by Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), passed the Senate Tuesday night with bipartisan support.The bill aims to…
View live results for the 2020 United States Senate elections.
The Senate Health Committee discusses plans for reopening schools and offices that have been shuttered by the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The hearing is…
The Senate is holding a trial on the impeachment of President Trump, who is accused by the U.S. House of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.Each…
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was in Mishawaka this morning campaigning with Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun. The room at the St. Joseph…
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in high school, Christine Blasey Ford, are…
The late Sen. John McCain will be honored at an expansive ceremony at Washington's National Cathedral on Saturday. Former President Barack Obama and…