An Indiana court said this week the state did have the authority to end federal unemployment benefits before an end date set by Congress. But it’s too…
Hoosiers appealing issues with their unemployment benefits may still have to wait about six or seven months before they can get a hearing. Before the…
Federal unemployment benefit programs, designed to help workers financially survive the pandemic, are now over. While states can use CARES Act money to…
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s latest COVID-19 executive order requires hospitals to share new information, but does not reimpose any statewide restrictions during…
The Indiana Court of Appeals reversed a trial court’s emergency order, which required the state to continue to provide expanded federal unemployment…
In another win for unemployed Hoosiers, the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday that Indiana must follow a lower court’s order forcing it to restart…
Indiana lawmakers will study topics in the coming weeks that include human trafficking, a racial achievement gap in K-12 schools and unemployment benefits…
Last week, an Indiana judge ordered the state to restart federal unemployment benefits. But so far, the state hasn’t released any firm plans to follow…
Unemployed Hoosiers celebrate after an Indiana judge ordered the state Friday afternoon to restart federal unemployment benefits. That order directs…
Indiana may be forced to reinstate federal unemployment benefits following a hearing in Superior Court on Wednesday where groups argued for an emergency…