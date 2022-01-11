-
COVID-19 is the respiratory virus that has dominated the news cycle for the last couple of years. But the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is the…
-
Indiana has set some precedent when it comes to vaccine mandates, and the pandemic has many businesses and institutions scrambling to find the right…
-
Despite more than 1.4 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated, the state is seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations. That’s because the state is in a…
-
The Indiana Department of Health reported 50 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 12,667 confirmed deaths. The…
-
The Indiana Dept. of Health has announced that a million Hoosiers have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (You can read more in the release…
-
As of now, St. Joseph Co. Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says that 10% of the county's residents are fully vaccinated. Deaths from COVID-19 are coming…
-
Indiana state health officials say cancellations because of the recent snowstorms have caused a delay in expanding eligibility for the COVID-19…