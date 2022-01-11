-
Michigan's Attorney General is reaching out to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission over plans involving the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Covert Township in…
Berrien County health officials are urging residents to be diligent about following COVID-19 safety protocols after the more contagious UK strain of the…
BANGOR, Mich. (AP) — Southwestern Michigan police say a man using heavy machinery to clear snow died after he became trapped beneath part of the…
PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's chief justice says it's "jarring" to see violent paintings in a southwestern Michigan courthouse. But Bridget McCormack…
LAWTON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man found dead inside a vehicle submerged under water in a southwest Michigan lake.The Van Buren County…
NEW:A southwestern Michigan man has been sentenced to a year in jail for his 16-year-old son's fatal drug overdose. Prosecutors accused Gary Birkhead of…
PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a 1986 slaying in southwestern Michigan. Michael Leon Curry, 51, was formally…