Former Hartford Police Chief Pleads Guilty

Michigan Attorney General Danna Nessel announced yesterday that the former chief of the Hartford Michigan police department, Tressa Beltran, pled guilty Thursday to one count each of Delivery or Possession with the Intent to Deliver less than 50 Grams of a Controlled Substance and Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime. Both felonies have maximum sentences of 20‑years in prison but under a plea agreement, the sentence will be a minimum term of 24-40 months, to be determined by the court. Beltran had to surrender her law enforcement license, so she can never be employed as a police officer in Michigan again. The charges stem from alleged crimes that happened between May of 2017 and June of 2022. The state had charged Beltran with selling controlled substances, using her influence to extort others to provide her with controlled substances, illegally possessing several different types of controlled substances, embezzlement, and use of a computer to commit a crime. Sentencing is planned for June 24th.