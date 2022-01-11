-
Today Michigan health officials announced that the state's first case of the COVID-19 Brazil varient has been detected. Health officials say this…
Health experts say Michigan is in a race to vaccinate as many adults as possible, before the state is again overwhelmed by cases of COVID-19. Michigan’s…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is easing outdoor stadium capacity restrictions before baseball's Opening Day but ordering weekly testing of teen athletes…
As of now, St. Joseph Co. Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says that 10% of the county's residents are fully vaccinated. Deaths from COVID-19 are coming…
The Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services has announced that 90 cases of the COVID-19 variant have been detected at one of the state's prisons. (You…
"It's here or will be arriving soon."That's the word from Dr. Mark Fox of the St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. on his predictions for the presence of variants…
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The entire University of Michigan athletic department is pausing after several positive tests for the new COVID-19 variant that…