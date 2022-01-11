veto override

-
St. Joseph County’s 2022 budget and a Centers for Disease control grant focused on minority communities will now go into effect after the County Council…
Local health officials across Indiana can no longer impose emergency rules stricter than the state’s after Republicans overrode the governor’s veto. Local…
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of a bill tying the hands of local health officials during emergencies may have only postponed the inevitable.The Indiana House…
Republican lawmakers set up a potential court fight Thursday when they overrode Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent veto of emergency powers legislation.The…
The Indiana House voted Wednesday to overturn a 2020 veto made by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The measure that hampers local efforts to increase tenant rights and…