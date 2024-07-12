© 2024 WVPE
Mayor Wood vetoes bill allowing gas station near wellfield

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 12, 2024 at 4:39 PM EDT
Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood, right, delivers the State of the City address at Mishawaka City Hall on April 11, 2024.
Photo provided, city of Mishawaka
/
WVPE
Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood, right, delivers the State of the City address at Mishawaka City Hall on April 11, 2024. Wood this week vetoed a common council bill allowing a gas station to be built near the city's north wellfield.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood has vetoed a bill that would allow a new gas station near the city’s north wellfield.

The Mishawaka Common Council earlier this month granted a rezoning that Casey’s needs to build a new gas station and convenience store at Fir and Douglas roads. Mayor Dave Wood spoke against the rezoning before the council vote.

In a letter to the council this week, Wood said the veto was only his third in 14 years as mayor. As mayor, Wood said his primary concern is to safeguard residents’ health and well-being.

Wood said his staff has determined that the gas station’s underground fuel tanks would be too close to the city’s new $40 million wellfield east of the intersection.

Wood wrote, “Despite improvements in tanks and technology, one spill, leaky tank or accident could jeopardize our water supply.”

At their meeting Monday night, the council will vote on whether to override Wood’s veto. The rezoning passed on a 6-3 vote, which would contain the ⅔ majority needed for an override.
