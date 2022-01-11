-
The Mishawaka Common Council voted to spend a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan funding Monday night. The city will spend roughly $1 million on…
-
The Mishawaka Common Council unanimously passed the city’s $59.3 million 2022 budget Monday night.Mayor Dave Wood presented the budget to the council…
-
St. Joseph County Council member Diana Hess has been elected as the next chair of the St. Joseph County Democratic Party.In a Facebook post, the party…
-
The city of Mishawaka received just under $12 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The city council heard public comment Monday evening on…
-
If you want to weigh in on how the city of Mishawaka should spend its American Rescue Plan funding, tonight is your chance. The common council is holding…