St. Joseph County’s 2022 budget and a Centers for Disease control grant focused on minority communities will now go into effect after the County Council…
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners vetoed the county’s 2022 budget Tuesday. That’s after the county council approved it in a 6-3 party-line vote…
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued his third veto this year Tuesday, rejecting a bill that would’ve tied the hands of local health officials during public…
Gov. Eric Holcomb has vetoed a law that would require gasoline with 15 percent ethanol to be labeled at the pump. E15 gas can harm the engines of cars…
Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed legislation Friday that would allow lawmakers to call a special session during a public emergency.The measure, HB 1123, stems in…
