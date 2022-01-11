-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has voted in the general election in Indianapolis. Pence and his wife, Karen, cast absentee ballots about…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Local election clerks in Michigan downloading absentee ballots for residents overseas were given ballots that listed President…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — This time, he wore a mask. Vice President Mike Pence donned a face covering as he toured a General Motors/Ventec ventilator production…
-
Reporting from Domenico Montanaro for NPR this morning on Morning Edition: Morning Edition Host, David Greene:"The President cited Vice President Pence's…
-
Vice President Mike Pence made no mention of the ongoing impeachment inquiry during a speech in Indianapolis Wednesday night. Instead, he highlighted…
-
Vice President Mike Pence spoke to a crowd of hundreds at the American Legion’s national convention in Indianapolis Wednesday. He made a case for the…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Indianapolis this week to discuss the proposed U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.The former…
-
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg said he is puzzled by Vice President Mike Pence's strong support for the president.…