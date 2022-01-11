-
Members of the religious coalition Faith in Indiana gathered at the Statehouse Tuesday to do two things: call on Gov. Eric Holcomb to use part of…
-
People involved in protests that turn violent would face new or harsher criminal penalties under legislation easily approved by the Indiana Senate…
-
Republicans in a Senate committee pulled back slightly Tuesday on a bill that originally would’ve criminalized almost anyone attending a protest that…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb says Indiana is prepared ahead of potential protests this weekend stemming from last week’s insurrection in Washington, D.C.The FBI is…
-
Updated at 3:33 p.m. ETU.S. Capitol Police say they have locked down all buildings within the U.S. Capitol complex as violent supporters of President…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Michigan has been disciplined for not denouncing potential violence at the Michigan Capitol before…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some buildings and businesses in downtown Indianapolis have boarded up windows and taken other security steps to prepare for possible…
-
South Bend officials are concerned about what they describe as increasing amounts of gun violence and fighting in the city. So far this year, 86 people in…
-
ESCANABA, Mich. — A city council member in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has apologized for jokingly suggesting shooting demonstrators who commit violence or…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb says the Indiana State Police and National Guard are ready to deploy to any community around the state that requests assistance. Holcomb…