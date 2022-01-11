-
The Indiana federal lawmakers who voted to block Joe Biden from becoming president will likely face little to no consequences – and may even benefit…
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) backed off a plan to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election Wednesday after insurrectionists stormed the…
The U.S. Capitol was engulfed in chaos on Wednesday, as supporters of President Donald Trump, responding to his call to head there, breached the complex,…
Pat Hackett won the Democratic Primary for Indiana’s Second Congressional District seat and will be facing incumbent Republican Jackie Walorski in the…
Political groups in Michiana are gearing up for 2nd congressional district debates that will include Mel Hall, and may include Jackie Walorski.The…