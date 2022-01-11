-
The Hoosier Environmental Council has outlined its priorities for the upcoming legislative session. The group will talk about some of those at their…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency plans to update the water pollution standards for slaughterhouses — something that hasn’t been done in more than 15…
-
South Bend has reached a new agreement with the federal government to improve the city’s sewer system and decrease discharge of raw sewage into the St.…
-
In his July 29 annual state of the city address, South Bend Mayor James Mueller made infrastructure investments a priority and announced plans for a…
-
Over the next two decades, Indiana will need more than $13 billion to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. That’s according to the…
-
A bill that aims to help communities with failing septic systems connect to city water and sewer service is heading to Governor Holcomb’s desk.According…
-
Around the globe, medical professionals, researchers, and politicians are attempting to find anything that can predict where the next COVID-19 hotspot…
-
The Goshen board of works approved funding yesterday for design work on upgrades for the city’s wastewater plant. The one point four million dollars to…
-
Journeyman Distillery has two weeks to start hauling off their waste in a short term agreement with the Village of Three Oaks to deal with water issues.…