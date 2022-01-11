White Castle

-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with shooting two southern Indiana judges outside of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant is claiming self-defense in a…
Two southern Indiana judges are back on the bench after completing their suspensions for a downtown Indianapolis fight and double-shooting that followed a…
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana judge who was shot this spring following a fight in downtown Indianapolis is set to return to the…
UPDATE:INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge has pleaded guilty to a battery charge stemming from a fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant in…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge who was shot outside a restaurant with another judge has been charged with battery.Prosecutors announced grand jury…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two southern Indiana judges who were wounded in a shooting in Indianapolis are home from the hospital. Larry Wilder, who is acting as…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say they've arrested two men in connection with the shootings of two southern Indiana judges .Police said Tuesday…