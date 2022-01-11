youth gun violence

-
Late last month, a 15-year-old at a Michigan high school opened fire on his classmates, killing four students and injuring seven other people. The tragedy…
In the wake of several recent shootings, many of them involving young people, South Bend community and city leaders led a peace march through part of the…
On Dec. 14 – the eighth anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting – local actors and activists will tackle the issue of gun violence through seven plays…
The South Bend Office of Community Initiatives will hold an information session on Wednesday, Sept. 23, about its South Bend Alive grant program, which…