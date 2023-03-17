Teen Victim of Gun Violence in South Bend

South Bend Police Say a 15-year-old was killed in a shooting last night. That shooting happened at around 7pm at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Prairie Avenue. Police found the 15-year-old boy when they arrived at the location. He was suffering apparent gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. They say all parties involved have been identified and are currently speaking with detectives.