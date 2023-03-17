© 2023 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Teen Victim of Gun Violence in South Bend

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT
360_F_393710726_UUsOQUS2NRC3HUYukdS12WoSYiQvANEV.jpg

South Bend Police Say a 15-year-old was killed in a shooting last night. That shooting happened at around 7pm at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Prairie Avenue. Police found the 15-year-old boy when they arrived at the location. He was suffering apparent gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. They say all parties involved have been identified and are currently speaking with detectives.

Tags
WVPE News HomicideSouth Bendyouth gun violenceDEATHSouth Bend Policedeath investigation